Carl Butler, 94, passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at Rush Copley Medical Center. He was born May 28, 1924 in Somonauk, IL., son of Harvey and Hannah (Maron). He was employed at Caterpillar Manufacturing for 31 years as an engineer, and held several patents as well. Early in his life he enjoyed singing with a barbershop quartet, and later he had a passion for geneology. He is survived by 2 sons, Steven (Sally), Patrick (Diana), 1 daughter, Karla (David) Pickens, 6 grandchildren, Jonathan, Matthew, Zachary, Allison, Jenna and Jessica. Two great grandchildren, Lena and Elliot. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 49 years, Frances (Buchner) and numerous siblings. Family will be receiving guests Monday March 18, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Burial will be private. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019