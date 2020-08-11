Carl C (Boyd) Cecil, of Montgomery IL formerly of Sophia, West Virginia peacefully passed away on June 28, 2020. Carl was the son of Henry and Augusta (Brinegar) Cecil, born on August 6, 1932 in Glen Morrison West Virginia. He is survived by his children Deborah (Greg) Graffagna, James (Joaquina) Cecil, Keith Joel (Nancy) Cecil and John Gallagher, his grandchildren Elena (Gen), Christina , Samantha, Joel, Barry, Eleanor, and Matthew as well as his great grandchildren Jordan and Mia; his siblings Tommy Cecil and Shirley (Preston) Meadows along with his many nieces and nephews. Carl is preceded in death by his beloved son Jeffrey Carl, his parents (Henry and Augusta) and siblings Edward, Betty, Kathleen, and Harold. Carl attended high school at Stoco Lego West Virginia and attended Beckley College with Associates Degree in accounting. He also attended Morris Harvey University with a Bachelors Degree in accounting. Carl was a member of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was a post member of the V.F.W. Post 4326 in Sophia, West Virginia. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family. Carl was a devoted baseball fan enjoying watching the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. He loved fishing and especially eating the fresh fish. If Carl wasn't watching a baseball game he was watching an older western movie or television show. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private memorial and grave site service was held with a celebration of his life on July 6, 2020 in West Virginia. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home.





