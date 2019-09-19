|
Carl Frederick Lerche, 85, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born June 24, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of late Ove and Erna Lerche.
Carl raised his family in the Boulder Hill community of Montgomery, IL. He taught at several schools including North Aurora Grade School, Franklin Middle School and Goodwin Elementary. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge and coached girls' softball for the Fox Valley Park District.
Carl retired in 1989, spending time in Cape Coral and Spring Hill, FL and Newland, NC enjoying fishing, golfing, and model railroading.
Carl is survived by his wife, Ann Lerche, his two daughters Sherri Lerche of DeKalb, IL, and Kristine "Kristy" (Robert) of Woodridge, IL; two step children Dawn Lanktree of Columbia, MO, Robert "Chip" (Deidre) Skinner of Gainesville, FL; four grandchildren, Garrett (Ashlie) Washington, Amanda Washington, John Rauba, Joe Rauba; six step-grandchildren, Rob Lanktree, Joey Lanktree, Deawna Acra, Caleb Skinner, Dayna Skinner, and Kaeden Skinner; and three great grandchildren, Adrian Washington, Alia Nilles, Monroe Grace Washington.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Arnie Wiberg, and first wife Yvonne Lerche, sister Greta Kob, cousin Carl Adrian, his daughter Tammy Washington, and his faithful companion Lady.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:00 PM until a Memorial Service at 4:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 19, 2019