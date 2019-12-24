|
Carlos A. Malagon, 59, passed away Friday December 20, 2019 at Rush Medical Center in Chicago. He was born in Tarandacuao, GTO, Mexico on March 1, 1960, son of Cresencio Hernandez and Clara Argueta. His wife Graciela owned La Chicanita Bakery for over 30 years, and he joined her in running the business 5 years ago. He was a very loving and caring man; always supporting family and friends with whatever challenges they might be facing and encouraging them to work through those challenges. Carlos loved cooking for everyone; frequently preparing meals at church and at home for his family. He enjoyed learning about technology, keeping up on current news events, and policies but most of all spending time with family and friends. Carlos is survived by his wife of 5 years, Graciela, 3 daughters, Laura, Maria, Nancy (Alex Jr.) Merlo, his best dog, Tango, and many brothers, sisters and other relatives. Family will be receiving guests December 26, 2019 from 3 pm to 8 pm at San Pablo Church, 555 E. Benton St. in Aurora. Funeral Services Friday December 27, 2019 at 11am at church. Burial will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Montgomery. Services entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For Directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 24, 2019