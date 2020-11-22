Deacon Carlos Navarro, 72, of Aurora, IL passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 12, 1948 in Mexico City, Mexico, the son of Antonio and Maria (Azcarate) Navarro. He retired from Caterpillar after 31 years of dedicated service. Carlos was a man of deep faith, a devout Catholic who was devoted to Mother Mary. He was a Deacon with the Rockford Diocese for over 20 years and served both St. Peter's and Our Lady of Good Counsel Parishes for the majority of those years. He was a hospice chaplain with the VNA and Mercy Hospital, and a Cursillista. Carlos had a passion for gardening, traveling and loved his dogs like no other. He was beloved by so many and touched the lives of countless people through his vocation. His huge smile, his dedication to others, his sweet tooth and his love for honey buns will always be remembered by his family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Carmen (Cruz), daughters, Guadalupe Navarro and Beatriz (Mike) Assell; granddaughter Maddy Assell, mother, Maria Navarro; siblings, Virginia (the late Alfredo) Lopez, Antonio (Bertha) Navarro, Maria (the late Fernando) Martinez, Francisco (Consuelo) Navarro, Mario (Claudia) Navarro, Graciela ((Enrique) Moreno, Armando (Ruth) Navarro, Eduardo (Rosie) Navarro and Gloria (Martin) Gonzalez. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his father Antonio Navarro and siblings Maria Luisa (the late Jose Luis) Iniguez and one brother in infancy Francisco Javier.
Due to current restrictions, all services will be private. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Our Lady of Good Counsels Facebook page at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Condolences may be sent to Dieterle Memorial Home and will be forwarded to the family.
