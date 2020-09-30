Carlos W. King, 86 of Omro, WI, passed away on September 20, 2020, in Oshkosh, WI. He was born in Aurora, IL, on March 6, 1934, the son of Ernest and Anna (Frye). He was married to his wife Helen for 66 years. He served in the United States Navy and went on to work as an auditor at Nicor for more than 40 years. In his free time, Carlos enjoyed golfing, playing cards and woodworking. Carlos and Helen enjoyed hosting family and friends at their cabin in Hancock, WI, during the summers. There, they would boat, fish and make memories with their guests. Carlos is survived his son Jeff (Janine) and daughter, Sheila (Doug) Punke; 8 grandchildren, Nathan, Renee (Andrew) Stoegbauer, Andrew, Alyssa (Ryan) Vink, Heather (Adam) Punkel, Justin (Tiffany) Baumann, Amber Baumann, Adam (fiancée Mary); and 2 great-grandchildren, Brayden and Owen. He is also survived by sister-in-law Lois (Jack) Hammond; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, daughter Kathy (Dave) Baumann, brother Elmer (the late Helen), and sister Marie Talley (the late Charles). The family will be receiving guests on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL, 60538. Graveside service will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, please follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are required. Thank you in advance for your patience as only a limited number of guests will be allowed in the chapel. For online guestbook and updated service information visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
630-897-1196.