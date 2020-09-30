1/2
Carlos W. King
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos W. King, 86 of Omro, WI, passed away on September 20, 2020, in Oshkosh, WI. He was born in Aurora, IL, on March 6, 1934, the son of Ernest and Anna (Frye). He was married to his wife Helen for 66 years. He served in the United States Navy and went on to work as an auditor at Nicor for more than 40 years. In his free time, Carlos enjoyed golfing, playing cards and woodworking. Carlos and Helen enjoyed hosting family and friends at their cabin in Hancock, WI, during the summers. There, they would boat, fish and make memories with their guests. Carlos is survived his son Jeff (Janine) and daughter, Sheila (Doug) Punke; 8 grandchildren, Nathan, Renee (Andrew) Stoegbauer, Andrew, Alyssa (Ryan) Vink, Heather (Adam) Punkel, Justin (Tiffany) Baumann, Amber Baumann, Adam (fiancée Mary); and 2 great-grandchildren, Brayden and Owen. He is also survived by sister-in-law Lois (Jack) Hammond; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, daughter Kathy (Dave) Baumann, brother Elmer (the late Helen), and sister Marie Talley (the late Charles). The family will be receiving guests on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL, 60538. Graveside service will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, please follow social distancing guidelines. Masks are required. Thank you in advance for your patience as only a limited number of guests will be allowed in the chapel. For online guestbook and updated service information visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
I am so thankful i got the chance to know such a kind hearted man. I enjoyed spending time with you and will forever miss you. Love you always Rest In Peace
Sommar erickson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved