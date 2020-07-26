1/1
Carmelita E. Schuster
1930 - 2020
Carmelita E Schuster was born June 30, 1930, in Alhambra, CA, to Frank and Carmen Hayashida.

The family relocated to Aurora, IL, in 1943, where she and her two brothers grew up. After graduating from Madonna High School, Carm earned her nursing degree at St Joseph Mercy School of Nursing. In 1952, she married Charles A Schuster and spent the next 36 years working full time at Mercyville Hospital while she and Chuck devoted their lives to raising 6 children with God's love and guidance.

Carm found the most joy in helping others. Always there for her children in every way, she still found time to volunteer at St Mary's And St Anne's parishes, Fox Valley Hospice, Red Hats, Dreyer Cancer Center, and administering communion to the home bound. In 1992, she was chosen Aurora DCCW Woman of the Year.

She loved music, cooking, singing, and volunteering but, above all, loved her husband, her family, and her church. Carm will be remembered by all who knew her for the gentle, compassionate and unselfish way she cared for others.

Carm is survived by her children Diane Edlefson (Phillip Harler), Charles Schuster (Jana), Catherine Blatner (Patrick), Francine Schultz (Richard deceased), Lawrence Schuster (Christine), Renee O'Neil (Daniel), 12 grandchildren Nichole Lovins, Stacey King, Shannon Schultz, Lisa Schultz, Matthew Schultz, Daniel Schultz, Amy Deur, Allysha McGilliard, Kealan O'Neil, Shane O'Neil, Kathleen Bukauski, Erin O'Neil, 21 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Theresa Haas and loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles and both brothers Frank Hayashida and Ralph Hayashida.

Memorials have been established in Carm's memory at St. Anne's Church or The Alzheimer's Foundation.

The family wants to extend their special gratitude to the staffs at The Reserve at Oswego and Angel's Grace Hospice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd. - P. O. Box 665, Oswego, IL. 60543.

For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
