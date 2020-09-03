Carmen A. Lucena, 80, of Aurora, passed away August 27, 2020. She was born May 18, 1940 in Camuy, Puerto Rico, daughter of Nicholas and Ana Hernandez.
Carmen was a woman of great faith in God. She allowed that faith to be strong and grow in her, never giving up the direction that God had for her. She was a very strong, loving and supportive wife of 61 years and mother to her five children. Instilling the same love and Faith in God in them. She taught her children to be strong, to always pray, to always be there for each other and to help and care for those in need. This she taught, not just in words, but by her actions. Following her Faith, she was very giving in donating to several charities, as well as always be available to help those in need.
Those who knew her, will always remember her smile, amazing laugh, as well as her welcoming and outgoing personality. She loved God, loved life, loved people, so spending time with others was her happy place. Combine that with good food and game of dominoes and life was very good.
She left us peacefully in her sleep, fitting we think, for what a good servant and steward she was to and for God.
Gone she is, but never forgotten!
She is survived by her husband, Jesus P. Lucena; children, Iris Marston (Wayne), Luz E. Perez (Pedro), Migdalia Lucena Colon (Juan), Jesus Lucena Jr (Sonia) and Linda Lucena (Christopher); grandchildren, Giovanni P. Martinez, Sharita Renee Smith, Pedro William Perez, Angel De La Cerda – Lucena, Rachel A. Lucena, Edwin J. Lucena, Wanda Gonzalez Perez, Grant M. Ortiz, Nicholas J. Ortiz, Gloria Marston, Bianca C. Morales, Ezequiel Lucena, Joshua A. Morales, Matthew J. Morales, Vanessa M. Lucena and Mariah A. Lucena; siblings, Monsenor Enrique Hernandez Rivera, Virginia Perez, Manual F. Hernandez, Luis Hernandez Rivera and Miguel Hernandez Rivera.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5 PM – 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Rita of Cascia Church, 750 Old Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60506 followed by a burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Aurora, IL.
A live stream of Carmen's funeral mass will be available at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/17288267
