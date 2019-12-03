|
Carmen Lewis, 90, of Aurora, passed away November 30, 2019 at Elmwood Terrace surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 16, 1929 in Eola, IL in Box Car No. 7, daughter of Manuel and Petra (Rangel) Guzman. Carmen enjoyed crocheting, drawing, crafts, but when it came to cooking, She was a wonderful cook; not only for her family, but anyone who walked through the door. She was very outgoing and personable, being able to strike up a conversation with a total stranger and make it seem like they have known each other for years. Carmen is survived by 1 daughter, Cindy (Terry) Fair, 3 sons, James (Tracy), Richard (Kristina) and Christopher Miracle (Jennifer). 3 brothers, Rudy (Sonja), Butch and John (Ann), and 2 sisters, Josephine (the late Bill) Stevens, and Rosemary (the late George) Martens. 17 grandchildren, Dana (Matt) Zakosek, Lance (Jenny), Jeremiah (Angela), Aubrey (Joshua) Lewis-Warner, Cody, Derek (Gaity), Garett (Sara), Jared, Ashley, Alexis, James Jr., Brittany (Matt) Woods, Amber (Nathan) Schmidt, Carly, Sophia, Chris II and Noelani (Gerardo) Licon. 15 Great grandchildren and 1 on the way. Carmen is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 56 years, Gerald, 1 brother, Robert (Joanne), 2 daughters, Linda (Dale) Shupe and Mary Lewis, 2 sons, Gerald E. Lewis Jr. (Denise) and Robert Michael, and 2 grandsons Dominic and Dakota. Family will be receiving guests Thursday December 5, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral Mass Friday, 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 722 High St., Aurora. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019