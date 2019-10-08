|
|
Carmen M. (Soto) Delgado, born September 1941 in Puerto Rico, Carmín or Mama Mín to her friends, passed away October 5th, 2019 while in the midst of her 3rd bout with cancer. She fought valiantly, but was called to rest before her time.
She loved her children, family, nature, and especially life. She loved gardening, cooking, music, embroidery, and chatting with visitors. Carmen would want you to celebrate life, by listening to your favorite music, doing the things you enjoy, with the people that care about you the most. Her positive outlook, quick wit, and wise words will be sorely missed.
She will be lovingly remembered by Lisette (Jesse), Jimmie (Tara), her grandchildren; Isabella, Ivan, and Gabriella and her spouse Antonio; her siblings Juan (Ileana) Soto, Nelson (Armandina) Soto, Ena (Pedro) Maldonado, Consuelo (Eladio) Rivera, and Sonia; and a wonderful extended family.
She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, a child lost at birth, Brother Gabino (Nereida), and a sibling in childhood.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 9:30am to St. Rita of Cascia Church at 10:00am. Fr. Adalberto Sanchez will officiate with interment at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Carmen's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 8, 2019