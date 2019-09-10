|
|
Carol A. Davis, 68, of Aurora passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 8, 2019. She was born on May 13, 1951 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Floyd and Annette (Buckles) Ray. Carol had a love for science fiction books and movies, traveling, birds, butterflies and all animals. Christmas was her favorite time of year perhaps because it was a season of giving and she was a generous soul with a kind heart. Her family was her pride and joy and she especially loved her granddaughters. In 2007 she retired from Fermilab after 33 years of dedicated service. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald P. Davis; daughters, Brandi (Andy) Derks, Dornetta (William) Walton, and Sara Davis; granddaughters, Mataia Hill, Kasia Davis, Kamaree Walton, and Madison and Drew Derks; siblings, Thresa (Norman) Martin, Billie (Ronald ) Harper, Karen (James) Bailey, Keisha Sturghill, Bobbie (Richard) Moore and Marcus (Michelle) Sturghill, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and siblings, Lucinda Ray and Eric Sturghill.
Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral service will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 10, 2019