Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carol B. Poltersdorf


1928 - 2019
Carol B. Poltersdorf Obituary
Carol B. (Thomas) Poltersdorf, aged 91, of Aurora, Illinois, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 in her home. She was born September 17, 1928 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Dr. Edward W. and Lora (Stanke) Thomas.

She married William J. White, December 7, 1947 in Aurora, Ill., and together they started White Studio Photography. When she was younger she enjoyed being part of the Aurora Drama Guild doing makeup for their performances. In 1968 Carol graduated from Aurora College with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a second major in psychology. She used her education over several fields in the working force including social work, grade school teacher, clinical laboratory assistant, caseworker and phlebotomist. After more than 20 years teaching English as a second language Carol retired.

Carol enjoyed weekly meetings with her OA Group (Overeaters Anonymous) and had many long-lasting friendships. She enjoyed spending time reading and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles in her leisure time.

Through a group called Parents Without Partners, Carol met her second husband, Peter Poltersdorf. She and Peter were married August 3, 1974.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Stafford Thomas of Mankato, Minnesota, husbands William J. White and Peter Poltersdorf.

Survivors include her sons Dale White of Aurora, Ill., Dana (Sharon) White of Yorkville, Ill., Darrell 'Corky' (Mary Ann) White of Sugar Grove, Ill., and daughter Holly McGuinness of Connersville, Ind.. Stepchildren, Dorit (Jerry) Ory of Sandwich, Ill. and Mike Poltersdorf of Hanover Park, Ill.. Grandchildren Philip (Kristine) White, Nick (Shawna) Owens and Jake McGuinness. Step-grandchildren Maegan Poltersdorf, Mitchell Poltersdorf and Eric Poltersdorf. Five great grandchildren Madeline and Colette White, Lillian, Ryan and Savannah Owens. Niece Denise Thomas and nephews Bruce Thomas and Charles Thomas.

Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, Illinois.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 15, 2019
