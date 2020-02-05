|
|
Carol C. Silagi, nee Casper, age 90 born February 5, 1929 died peacefully at her home in Aurora with her special furry friend Sam at her side.
She is the beloved wife of Gust. A.
Loving mother of Rick (Gail) Vaughn, Lynn (Rodolfo) Galan, Chris (Sherri) Vaughn and Charlie (Debbie) Vaugn.
Loving step-mother of Michelle (Carlos) Silagi-Medina.
Fond grandmother and great grandmother of many.
Dear sister of Donna (The late Jerry) Spang.
Dear Aunt of many nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:00AM- 1:00PM. At St. Michael Romania Catholic Byzantine Church 609 N. Lincoln Ave. Aurora, IL 60505 (630 897-8115).
Mass will follow the visitation.
The interment will be private.
Carol loved the arts, reading, gardening, wine, travel and spending time with her many friends and her family.
She was retired from her job as Human Relations Manager from Walker Process in Aurora.
In lieu of flowers Contributions in Carol's name to The St. Michael Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church 609 N. Lincoln Ave. Aurora, IL. 60505 Building Fund would be appreciated.
Info: Cappetta-DiCanio Funeral Directors 1900 Spring Rd. Oak Brook, IL 60523 708 222-T-O-N-Y (8669) or 708 222-F-R-E-D (3733)
Or cappetta-dicanio.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 5, 2020