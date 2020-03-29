|
|
Carol J. (Moore) Owens, 76, of Dekalb formerly of Aurora passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Oak Crest Health Center in DeKalb. Carol was born on April 19, 1943 in Aurora, Illinois to Ralph and Agnes (Yager) Moore.
She was a long-time devoted member of St. Therese parish in Aurora where she worked with the CCD program and choir. Carol graduated from East Aurora High School and pursued her career working for Atty. Ben Alschuler as a legal secretary. In 1990-91 she completed her Paralegal studies through the American Institute for Paralegal Studies and continued her work with Ben Alschuler as his Paralegal until 2001 when he passed away unexpectedly. Carol continued working in the firm of Alschuler, Simentz & Hem as the office Paralegal in real estate, workers compensation and other areas as needed. She loved her work and was forever grateful for Attorney Alschuler for the opportunity and training he provided, as evidenced by her years of service to Ben and the Alschuler, Simentz & Hem firm. Carol retired in 2011, proud of her 48 year career.
Carol is survived by her son, Allen C. (Erika) Owens of Utah; her much adored grandsons, Matthew W. Owens, Joshua Henry Owens; three sisters, Patricia A. (Robert) Hartman, Kathleen L. (Edward) Bertels, Nancy K. (John) Clemetsen, her Goddaughter, Kim Snyder; many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Agnes (Yager) Moore.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY 220 North Lake Street Aurora, Illinois 60506 (630) 631-5500. Due to the Covid-19 virus and in accordance with CDC guidelines only ten guests at a time will be permitted in the building.
A private funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Therese Church, Fr. Lucho Segura, MSC will officiate with private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to St. Therese Church.
Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Carol's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020