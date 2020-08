Or Copy this URL to Share

On March 26, 2020 Carol Owens passed away. A memorial service will be held on August 29th. Family will receive guests between 3:30 - 6:30 pm at Reulands Food Service 115 Oak Ave Aurora IL, 60506.





