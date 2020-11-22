1/
Carol J. Piggott, 82, of Oswego, IL passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Regency Care of Morris, IL. She was born November 2, 1938 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Cecil and Catherine (Haskell) Piggott, Sr. She is survived by two brothers, Cecil Piggott of Oswego, IL and Frank H. Piggott of Sheridan IL; two nieces; two nephews and one cousin, Delores Butler of Aurora. She is preceded in death by her parents. Private Graveside Service will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope D Wall School 449W. New Indian Trail Ct. Aurora, IL 60506. Arrangements were by Dieterle Memorial Home. 630-897-1196. For more information go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com.


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
Riverside Cemetery
