Carol L. Long, age 72, of Morton Grove, passed away on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. She was born September 10, 1948 in Chicago, the daughter of Carl W. and Violet Meyer. Carol was a graduate of Maine East High School and attended Aurora College before enjoying a lengthy career at Stephens-Adamson. Carol was united in marriage to Gary L. Long in 1969 and they made their home together in Aurora for 41 years until his death. Carol is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Kevin Kendzior of Chicago; her beloved granddaughters, Anna and Grace; her brother John Meyer; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary, her father, Carl, her mother, Violet, and many aunts and uncles. Private graveside services will be held at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. Contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Edgebrook Lutheran Church in Chicago or to a charity of your choice
. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com