1/
Carol Long
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol L. Long, age 72, of Morton Grove, passed away on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. She was born September 10, 1948 in Chicago, the daughter of Carl W. and Violet Meyer. Carol was a graduate of Maine East High School and attended Aurora College before enjoying a lengthy career at Stephens-Adamson. Carol was united in marriage to Gary L. Long in 1969 and they made their home together in Aurora for 41 years until his death. Carol is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Kevin Kendzior of Chicago; her beloved granddaughters, Anna and Grace; her brother John Meyer; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary, her father, Carl, her mother, Violet, and many aunts and uncles. Private graveside services will be held at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. Contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Edgebrook Lutheran Church in Chicago or to a charity of your choice. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved