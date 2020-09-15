Carol M. Wood, 84, of Sugar Grove, IL passed away at The Springs at Monarch Landing, in Naperville, IL. She was born December 15, 1935 in Joliet, IL.
Carol lived her life dedicated to her faith, family and friends. Her continued ministry of serving others, not only in her community, but also her 38 years at Plum Landing providing support and love to the residents. The lives she impacted in her work/personal life is endless. She was a member of the St. Anne Society, the Canterbury Society and the Abbott Marmion Society. Her motto "Live, Love, Laugh" was apparent in everything that she did.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth "Buzz" Wood of Sugar Grove, IL; her three children Mary (Doug) Olson of Euless, TX, Kevin (Stacey) Wood of Glenview, IL and Tim (Shannon) Wood of Cayce, SC; four grandchildren Megan and Brian Olson and Blake and Brayden Wood; her sister Margaret "Dood" Lorenz of Naperville, IL; six nieces and nephews Mary Jo Goodman, Kathy Moore, Dan Dwyer, Mary Ann McCully, Tom Lorenz, and Katie Lorenz.
She was preceded in death by her parents Margaret (McGuire) and Martin Henderson; her brother Martin Henderson; and her sister Mary Lou Dwyer.
Visitation will be Friday morning from 10:00am until 12:15pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500, www.daleidenmortuary.com
. Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, non-family visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and facemasks are required for those in attendance.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:15pm to St. Katharine Drexel Church at 1:00pm. Fr. Bob Jones will officiate with interment at Marywood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Marmion Academy, Rosary High School, St. Katharine Drexel Church, or Plum Landing.