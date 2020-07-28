Carol Virginia Emmel, 77, of Sandwich, IL passed away on July 26, 2020. Carol was born on December 13, 1942 in Grafton, West Virginia to Gilbert and Virginia (McConkey) Moran. She married her late husband, Joseph Emmel, on January 16, 1962 in Mount Lake Park, Maryland.
Carol is survived by 2 children, Susan (David) Enger of Sheridan, IL. and Diane (Tim) Loerzel of Yorkville, IL; 1 sister, Charlotte(Douglas) Taylor of CA; 4 grandchildren, Matthew (Melissa) Enger, Sarah (Brent) Baker, Colton and Dylan Loerzel; as well as 2 great grandchildren, Lena Jo and Henry Marshall Baker
She is preceded in death by her parents; Her husband, Joseph Emmel; As well as 2 brothers, Charles and Claude.
Funeral services will be held privately July 29th 2020 at the Beverage Family Funeral Home Sandwich, IL. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Home.