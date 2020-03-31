|
|
Carole Ann Nelson, 78, of Aurora, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 29, 1941 in Ipswich, Suffolk, England at the start of World War II. Carole was the only daughter of Henry and Doris (Ditcham) Deeks; and the sister of Barry Deeks. All three have passed on. The first years of her life were challenging due to the war spending many days seeking shelter while German bombers were heading to London on bombing raids. Also living on food rations until the war was over. After school, Carole worked in department stores until she found work in a tobacco factory. Then she met a young American Air Force man stationed in England. Leonard met Carole at a social club and continued to meet on and off again until it turned into romance. They married in 1963 back to the United States in 1965 with new a baby boy, Lawrence. They moved into Aurora in 1966 and had another baby boy Sean in 1968. Leonard worked nights and Carole worked days at Copley Hospital. Carole left Copley after 27 years and started babysitting her 5 grandchildren; Nicholas, Brittany, Taylor, Trever, and Shianne and 3 great grandchildren, Ava, Brady and Easton. Although she never had any daughters, Carole thought of her daughters-in-law Michaelanne and Tammy as her daughters. She then became a teacher's aide at St. Joseph School. After 10 years at St Joseph Carole finally retired. Carole was a great fan of casinos, where she had fun playing poker games, and also enjoyed shopping for her grandchildren. Her greatest love was always her family and friends. Family will be receiving guests on Thursday April 2, 2020 at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. A private family Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park in Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a private family burial will take place and a celebration of life for Carole will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank you for your understanding. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020