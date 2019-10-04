Home

Carole Marie Beatty

Carole Marie Beatty Obituary
Carole Marie Beatty, age 82, of Chesterfield, Va., passed from this life on Oct. 2, 2019. Survivors include children, Michael (Michelle), Patrick (Rebecca), David (Anita) and Tom (Lesa), eleven grandchildren, great grandchildren and many grand dogs. She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Beatty, John Beatty, Xavier and Marcella Aydell and Helaine Wilderspin. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday October 6, at the Good Samaritan Catholic Church 13441 Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 4, 2019
