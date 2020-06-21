Carolyn A. Gaddie
1932 - 2020
Carolyn A. Gaddie, 88, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1932 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Gerald and Florence (Meyer) Thomas.

Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a complete obituary.



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Spring Lake Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Rest in Peace Mom, forever in my heart
Sue Paprocki
Family
