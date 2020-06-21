Carolyn A. Gaddie, 88, of Aurora, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1932 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Gerald and Florence (Meyer) Thomas.
Interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 21, 2020.