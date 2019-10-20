|
|
Carolyn Theesfeld, (nee Sutter), 78, of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1940 in Chicago, IL.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the mass time of 10:30 A.M. at Holy Angels Church, Hardin and Lancaster, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Naperville, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Holy Angels Church for Masses.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit healychapel.com to view full obituary and/or leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 20, 2019