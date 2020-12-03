Carolyn Woods, 82, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1938 in Paducah, Kentucky. She is now reunited with her parents, Michael and Gladys (McCaskill) Woods.
A graveside service will be held on December 11, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be directed to St. Anne's Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 1550, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.
