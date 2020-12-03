1/
Carolyn Woods
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Woods, 82, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1938 in Paducah, Kentucky. She is now reunited with her parents, Michael and Gladys (McCaskill) Woods.

A graveside service will be held on December 11, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be directed to St. Anne's Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 1550, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved