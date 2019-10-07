Home

Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
1022 N. Main St.
Sandwich, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
1022 N. Main St.
Sandwich, IL
Carrol Jean Dannewitz-Olson


1937 - 2019
Carrol Jean Dannewitz-Olson Obituary
Carrol Jean Dannewitz-Olson, 82, of Sandwich, IL passed away October 4, 2019. She was born May 30, 1937 to Irvine and Elsie (Dierzen) Rudsinski in Aurora, IL. She worked as a school nurse at the Sandwich School District 430 and also worked at the Open Door for over 20 years. She is also a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Sandwich, IL.

Carrol is survived by 1 son, Douglas (Elly) Dannewitz; 3 stepchildren, Matthew (Joanna) Olson, David Olson and Daniel (Jeanette) Olson; 3 grandchildren, Penny, Cesi and Colton; as well as 4 step-grandchildren, Annie, Laura, Zachary and Brady Olson.

She is preceded in death by her spouses, Dwaine (2001) and Gene (2017).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Salem Lutheran Church, 1022 N. Main St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. There will be a private burial held at a later time. Donations can be made in Carrol's honor to Salem Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 7, 2019
