|
|
Caryl Emily Tillis (Wormley), 90, of Oswego, Illinois died Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora, Illinois. She was born January 12th, 1930 in Aurora, Illinois the daughter of late Nellie (Caquelin) and Harry Wormley.
Caryl was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery, Illinois, a member of the Brady Bunch of Brady School, served on the PTA as well as an election judge and was a graduate of East Aurora High School, class of 1948.
She was a loving mother to daughters and survivors; Renee (Jerry) Sternberg, Cheryl (Mark) Spang, and Holly (Bill) Byland; grandchildren, Justin and Nathan Spang, Jennifer (Todd) VonSchnase, and Michaela and Sophie Byland; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Emily Spang.
Caryl was preceded in death by her brother, Armand E. "Dutch" Wormley and her husband of 71 years, Arthur Merle Tillis.
A private graveside will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park. A Celebration of Caryl's Life will be scheduled at a time of health and wholeness once the coronavirus has cleared.
Memorials may be directed to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave., Montgomery, IL 60538.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 12, 2020