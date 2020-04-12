Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Resources
More Obituaries for Caryl Tillis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caryl Emily Tillis


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caryl Emily Tillis Obituary
Caryl Emily Tillis (Wormley), 90, of Oswego, Illinois died Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora, Illinois. She was born January 12th, 1930 in Aurora, Illinois the daughter of late Nellie (Caquelin) and Harry Wormley.

Caryl was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery, Illinois, a member of the Brady Bunch of Brady School, served on the PTA as well as an election judge and was a graduate of East Aurora High School, class of 1948.

She was a loving mother to daughters and survivors; Renee (Jerry) Sternberg, Cheryl (Mark) Spang, and Holly (Bill) Byland; grandchildren, Justin and Nathan Spang, Jennifer (Todd) VonSchnase, and Michaela and Sophie Byland; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Emily Spang.

Caryl was preceded in death by her brother, Armand E. "Dutch" Wormley and her husband of 71 years, Arthur Merle Tillis.

A private graveside will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park. A Celebration of Caryl's Life will be scheduled at a time of health and wholeness once the coronavirus has cleared.

Memorials may be directed to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Ave., Montgomery, IL 60538.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -