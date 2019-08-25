|
|
Catarino Benavidez, 93, of Aurora, IL passed away on August 22, 2019. He was born on March 22, 1926 in Pearsall, TX the son of Leonardo and Tomasa (Laguna) Benavidez. He was a longtime employee of Austin Western and a member of the Latin American Social Club.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gumesinda; his children from his former wife Guadalupe; Jose A. (Maria) Benavidez, Mary (Juan) Reyna and Bobby (Geina) Benavidez; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, siblings, Frank (Irma) Benavidez and Alicia (the late Jose) Garcia and stepchildren; Caroline Reyes, Guadalupe (Connie) Reyes, John (Guadalupe) Reyes, Jess (Julie) Reyes, and Gary (Julie) Reyes. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Leonardo and siblings, Guadalupe and Leonardo Benavidez, Josefa Gomez and Aurora Rodriguez and stepsons Galindo and Michael Reyes.
Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 25, 2019