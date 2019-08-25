Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catarino Benavidez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catarino Benavidez


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catarino Benavidez Obituary
Catarino Benavidez, 93, of Aurora, IL passed away on August 22, 2019. He was born on March 22, 1926 in Pearsall, TX the son of Leonardo and Tomasa (Laguna) Benavidez. He was a longtime employee of Austin Western and a member of the Latin American Social Club.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gumesinda; his children from his former wife Guadalupe; Jose A. (Maria) Benavidez, Mary (Juan) Reyna and Bobby (Geina) Benavidez; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, siblings, Frank (Irma) Benavidez and Alicia (the late Jose) Garcia and stepchildren; Caroline Reyes, Guadalupe (Connie) Reyes, John (Guadalupe) Reyes, Jess (Julie) Reyes, and Gary (Julie) Reyes. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Leonardo and siblings, Guadalupe and Leonardo Benavidez, Josefa Gomez and Aurora Rodriguez and stepsons Galindo and Michael Reyes.

Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catarino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dieterle Memorial Home
View Now