Catherina Ruth-Rosser Jenkins, 82, of Oswego, IL died peacefully, December 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Catherina was born March 6, 1937 in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late Chester and Ruth nee Williams Rosser.
On November 24, 1956 Cathy was united in marriage to Jack Jenkins at the First Methodist Church in Tunkhannock, PA. Cathy worked for Pines Engineering as a bookkeeper in the evenings for 11 years and kept the financial records for three physicians before starting her own business in 1968. Cathy owned and operated Jenkins Trophy & Awards with Jack out of their home in Oswego until she took her last order at the age of 80. In addition to owning her own business, Cathy was a leader in the community.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Jenkins, children Scott (Lauri) Jenkins, Naperville, IL and Pam (Bob) Watts, Yorkville, IL; grandchildren Jackson Jenkins, Courtney Jenkins and Kathryn Jenkins; many nieces and nephews and her beloved Minnie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 21 from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Dunn Family Funeral with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543, followed by a graveside burial at Lincoln Memorial Park, 675 Route 30, Aurora, IL. The Family invites friends of Cathy to a Celebration of Life gathering after the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Kendall County 4-H Foundation, 7775 B. Route 47, Yorkville, IL 60560 or the Kendall County Historical Society, Box 123, Yorkville, IL 60560 in memory of Cathy Jenkins.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 18, 2019