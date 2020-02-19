|
|
Catherine Louise Bruck, age 71, passed away February 15, 2020. She was born February 18, 1948 in Aurora, IL the daughter of August and Florence Bruck.
Catherine is survived by her sister, Annabelle Rhoades; brothers, Raymond (Patricia) Bruck and John (Patricia) Bruck; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; 5 great-nieces; 2 great nephews; and 5 God children.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:15am to St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth, Naperville, IL 60540 at 11:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Aurora.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Catherine's family.
Memorial contributions may be made to The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA 52242 or Missionary Society of St. Columban, 1902 N. Calhoun, St. Columbans, NE. 68056.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 19, 2020