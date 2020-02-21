|
Catherine V. Gallagher, 66, of Monmouth, IL passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 27, 1953 in Oak Park, IL.
Catherine was a graduate and one of the original students of Hope D Wall School. She was a swimmer in the Special Olympics. She worked and resided at the Warren Achievement Center in Monmouth, IL. She loved bowling, collecting many different things, and she had a wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her five siblings, Julie Marchesi of Mission Hills, KS, Mary (James) Nardone of Aurora, IL, Helen (Larry) Simpson of Holland, MI, JoAnn (John) Hoscheidt of Aledo, IL, Peter (Mary) Gallagher of Raleigh, NC; thirteen nieces and nephews, Tim (John) Marchesi, Chris (Billy) Rudicile, James (Debbie) Nardone, Elizabeth (David) Baker, David (Jen) Nardone, Scott (Jeanine) Gallagher, Kate Glaze, Michael Gallagher, John (Alexandria) Simpson, Maggie (David) Hauser, Kelly (Gabe) Barta, Julie (Josh) Craig, Lisa (Patrick) Van Cleave; twenty four great nieces and nephews; her longtime caregiver Shirley Dehle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and June (Buchanan) Gallagher; her brother, Timothy Gallagher in infancy; and her brother-in-law, Robert Marchesi.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Holy Angels Church at 12:00 PM; Fr. Dean Smith will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Catherine's name may be made to the Warren Achievement Center 1220 E. 2nd Avenue, Monmouth, IL 61462 or the Advocate Charitable Foundation Adult Down Syndrome Center, 3075 Highland Parkway Suite 600 Downers Grove, IL 60515
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 21, 2020