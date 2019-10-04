Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
Catherine M. King


1920 - 2019
Catherine M. King Obituary
Catherine M. King, age 99, of Aurora, passed away October 1, 2019 at Symphony at The Tillers in Oswego. She was born July 5, 1920 the daughter of Royal and Kathleen (Daly) Figuieras.

Catherine married William Jacob King on January 23, 1946. She retired from Allsteel Equipment Company and worked part time at High Street Pharmacy. Catherine was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego.

Catherine is survived by her sons, William (Christine) King and Thomas (Dawn) King; and grandchildren, Amber King, Gillian (John ) Mershon, Cassie King, and Kalee King.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Jacob King in 2000; parents, Royal and Kathleen Figuieras; brother John "Jack" Figuieras; sister, Clementine Figuieras; and brother and sister in laws, Charles and Kay King and Emmy Nelson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506, 630-631-5500.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY.

Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Catherine's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 4, 2019
