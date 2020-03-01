|
Catherine Meta Osby went to her heavenly home for a glorious party with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at the age of 97 on Feb. 28, 2020 surrounding by her family. She was born in Chicago on Jan. 23, 1923 to loving parents Mary and William Gehrke. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her four sisters and her one brother. She married the love of her life Harold Robert Osby who served in the Marines in WWII and worked as a welder/machinist until his sudden passing in 1964. Together they had four beautiful children. She was proceeded in death by two of her beloved children, her son Robert Osby and her daughter Darlene (Osby) Gillette. Her surviving children are her son, Harold William Osby and his wife Georgann of Oklahoma CIty and Helene (Osby) Swanson and her husband Stan of Aurora, Illinois and son in law Chuck Gillette. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Mark Osby of OK, Melissa (Gillette) Conner of FL, Marta Osby of OK, Nicole (Osby) Rivera of IL, Charlotte (Gillette) Shopher of FL, Harold Osby of IL, Chris Ortega of IL, Charles Ortega of IL, and Kristofer Gillette of NC, and many great grandchildren, nieces and other family members. She was a devout member of the 7th Day Adventist Church in N. Aurora and beloved nursery attendant at First Presbyterian Church in Aurora. Her family would like to thank the excellent care given by the staff at Asbury Gardens, her friends there and her friends from the two churches she served. Per her wishes there will be no formal funeral. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, a devout Christian who was always eager to share her faith and looked forward to her homecoming day. She will be greatly missed.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020