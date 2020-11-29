Catherine Rose Weber (Kozloski) died November 10, 2020 at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles. Two of her daughters were there with her, holding her hands, providing the love and presence to help her move on to some badly needed rest. Catherine was born December 22, 1925 in Montgomery, Illinois, to John and Molly Kozloski. She married Harry E. Weber in 1947 in Aurora, IL, and set up residence in the area raising a family of 5 children. In 1978, the family moved to Scottsdale Arizona to start a new chapter. Harry and Cathie ran a turquoise business, traveling extensively around the state meeting a myriad of characters. Following Harry's death in 1991, Cathie continued to live in Scottsdale keeping tabs on her far-ranging children.
Known to her many friends and family as Saint Catherine, she was able to live an independent life all the way into her early 90's. The family often centered on her home for holidays or she would travel to a different daughter or son's home around the country. As many young children raised during the depression, Catherine was somewhat frugal, to the consternation of her children, typically showering in the backyard to wash off and water the lawn. Nothing went to waste! Catherine loved to travel, especially to her favorite areas in Italy. Her remains will one day be taken over and spread on her favorite place near Assisi, Italy. Catherine was a devout member of the Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish in Scottsdale located just around the block from her home. She raced around town in her little convertible car with personalized license plate "St. Cath," disarmed you with her infectious smile, demanded hugs from strangers, and called up friends, family members and a handful of strangers to play happy birthday on her clarinet or harmonica. Catherine even managed to survive the Covid-19 virus at the age of 94. She had tiger blood running in those veins.
Catherine is survived by her children including daughters Christina of San Francisco CA, Susan of Pasadena, CA, and Karen of Los Angeles, CA. Sons Timothy of Lomita, CA and Peter of Bozeman, MT. She has three grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Johnnie and Ray, and husband Harry. A party celebrating St. Cath will be set at a later date when all the kids can start traveling again. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.