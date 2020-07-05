1/1
Cathryn Carolyn Arnold
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathryn Carolyn (Katie) Arnold of Aurora, Illinois passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Rush Copley Hospital. She was born July 19, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Harriett Berkes. Katie married Edward Gene Arnold (Gene) on July 24, 1948. They lived in Aurora, Illinois and moved to Mendota, Illinois after retirement, then moved to Sebring, Florida in 2005. Katie was an amazing woman who was a shining example of God's love and grace and had a special love for children. We remember her working with Child Evangelism Fellowship and having Good News Clubs at our house. Not only did she touch the lives of our neighborhood kids but she was a wonderful Sunday School teacher and was invited to come into the public grade schools and share the gospel with full classes of children. No doubt she helped hundreds of children find the love of Jesus. Katie and Gene built and ran Pineview Campground in Amboy, Illinois. She also loved music, playing the piano, sewing and all types of crafts. Katie is survived by her daughter Sara Arnold of Jerusalem, Israel; her son Edward (Diane) Arnold Jr. and two grandsons, Edward III and James of Oswego, Illinois; brother Rudy (Peggy) Hoffa, and many nieces and nephews. Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Harriett Berkes, stepfather Henry Hoffa, her sister Mary and her brother John. Due to recent health concerns a memorial service will be held later in the summer. Memorials can be made to Harvest New Beginnings Church 5315 Douglas Rd. Oswego, Illinois 60543.

Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. For additional information 530/554-3888 or dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.1Cor1:3,4
July 2, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
July 2, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved