Cathryn Carolyn (Katie) Arnold of Aurora, Illinois passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Rush Copley Hospital. She was born July 19, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Harriett Berkes. Katie married Edward Gene Arnold (Gene) on July 24, 1948. They lived in Aurora, Illinois and moved to Mendota, Illinois after retirement, then moved to Sebring, Florida in 2005. Katie was an amazing woman who was a shining example of God's love and grace and had a special love for children. We remember her working with Child Evangelism Fellowship and having Good News Clubs at our house. Not only did she touch the lives of our neighborhood kids but she was a wonderful Sunday School teacher and was invited to come into the public grade schools and share the gospel with full classes of children. No doubt she helped hundreds of children find the love of Jesus. Katie and Gene built and ran Pineview Campground in Amboy, Illinois. She also loved music, playing the piano, sewing and all types of crafts. Katie is survived by her daughter Sara Arnold of Jerusalem, Israel; her son Edward (Diane) Arnold Jr. and two grandsons, Edward III and James of Oswego, Illinois; brother Rudy (Peggy) Hoffa, and many nieces and nephews. Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Harriett Berkes, stepfather Henry Hoffa, her sister Mary and her brother John. Due to recent health concerns a memorial service will be held later in the summer. Memorials can be made to Harvest New Beginnings Church 5315 Douglas Rd. Oswego, Illinois 60543.
