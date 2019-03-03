Cathryn "Kathy" Cahill, 70 of Aurora, passed away Friday Mar 1, 2019. She was born March 16, 1948, daughter of Jack and Helen (Andersen) Lehnert. Cathyrn was a Respiratory Therapist at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora for over 45 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, going to garage sales; making sure she had her list of houses and that she was the first one there to get the best deals, but most of all spending time with family and friends. Cathryn is survived by 1 son, Jason (Holly), 1 daughter, Jaime (Richard) Glover, 5 grandchildren, Marissa (Austin) Pemberton, Kyle, Cathryn, Caleb, and Olivia. 1 Great granddaughter, Ava, and 2 sisters, Nancy (Norm) Cuny and Carol (Roger) Herrington. Many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Paul Magnuson. Family will be receiving guests Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Funeral Mass Thursday March 7, 2019, 10:30 am at St Peter Catholic Church Aurora. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Donations to Gift of Hope, 425 Spring Lake Dr, Itasca, IL 60143 appreciated. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary