|
|
Cecelia Therese Schramer, 98, of Aurora passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at her home. Born on September 7, 1921 she was the daughter of Frank and Anna (Heitkotter) Geib. Cecelia was a life-long resident of Aurora and member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. On February 3, 1945 she married Earl Schramer and together they raised six children. Her biggest joy was being with her children and grandchildren.
Cecelia was loved and will be missed by her children, Patricia Schramer of Aurora, Linda Schramer of Aurora, Kurt (Cindi) Schramer of Ohio, Brent (Doris) Schramer of Plainfield, Laurie Franco of Batavia, and Melissa (Mike)Sulita of Batavia; grandchildren, Alyssa (Dave) Lew, Lauren ( Keith) Harris and Kyle Schramer, Austin (fiancé, Sarah) Schramer, Ryan Schramer, Michael (Mira) Franco, Anna (fiancé,Tony) Franco, Emily (Hector) Rivera, Olivia Sulita, and Eric (fiancé, Allison) Sulita; great grandchildren, Easton, Delaney, Ellery, Kent, June, Julianna, and Felix.
A funeral mass will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 11:00 AM with Fr. Jerome Leake officiating. In State Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Aurora. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by The Daleiden Mortuary 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. 630-631-5500.
Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Cecelia's family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cecelia's memory to St. Jude's Hospital,
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 16, 2019