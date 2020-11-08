Cecil Lowell Carl, age 94, of Yorkville, Illinois (previously Plainfield, Il and Darlington, WI) passed away October 27, 2020. He was born April 16, 1926 in Harvard, Illinois. The son of Cecil and Wayzetta Carl. He joined the Navy at age 17, serving as a gunner on the USS Cabot during World War II. Cecil was a Renaissance man. He created many businesses such as Carl's excavating business and Carl's Odorless Septic Tank Cleaning founded in 1962 and operates yet today. Most recent was A-1 Quality Homes. Cecil and his wife Elaine started an office location of Morton Buildings out of their basement in the 1960s, building it into a major office which outgrew and built a new location on Route 59 in Plainfield. Cecil worked as a salesman and manager becoming Morton buildings first million-dollar salesperson. Cecil raised and showed quarter horses and paints. He was one of the founders of the Illinois Cutting Horse Association. He and his wife built an indoor arena and boarded over 50 horses, had a ¼ mile track, a broodmare band and stood two studs. He also raised Hereford cattle and had one of the first Simmental bulls coming from Canada, the registered brand is 4CC. Because of Cecil's involvement with horses, Morton Buildings began building indoor arenas.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, of 67 years, daughter Linda of Montgomery, his three grandsons, Eric Elzen (Emily Garritson) of Chicago, Jason Elzen (wife Katy their children Abby and Nicholas) of Naperville, Carl Elzen (wife Emily their daughter Avery) of Palos Heights and his sister Beverlye Pesley of MN, niece AnnaRachelle Fitsimmons (and family). He was preceded in death by his parents and their daughter Judy Ann in 1973 (passed of C/F).
Cecil was a lifetime member of the VFW, the American Legion, Wheatland Salem Church, and the Will County Sheriff Department. Cecil helped many people by giving them a job, getting the right kid horse, or getting them set up in a new home.
Cecil had many stories and sayings, but today's final is "Glad you got to see me!"
A private graveside service was held at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL.
