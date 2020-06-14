Cecilia Mary "Sis" Nass, 81, of Batavia, IL., joined her family in Heaven on Friday, June 12, 2020. Cecilia was born on January 8, 1939 in Geneva, IL., the daughter of Francis and Erma (nee. Davis) Feuerborn. She was united in marriage to James Richard Nass, Jr. on August 22, 1959 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia, IL. Jim became her beloved dancing partner for life.Sis loved and cared for people, especially children, with all her heart. During her teens Sis babysat the Flaherty family in Batavia, graduated with her friends from Madonna High School in Aurora, IL, and attended St. Francis College in Joliet. After a year of teaching 5th grade Sis became a mother at home full time. In her late 30's Cecilia earned a Masters Degree from Lewis University in Romeoville, and devoted herself to improving the lives of hundreds of children as a Special Education Preschool Teacher for West Aurora School District for over 35 years. In family gatherings and as a 4-H Club Leader, Cecilia shared her interests in sewing and genealogy. Sis was quite active in her church as a CCD teacher and in groups, notably chairing the bazaar, picnic, and barn sale committees. Throughout her life Cecilia strove to maintain the friendships she made and strengthen her extended family relationships through letter writing and gatherings. Known for her enthusiasm for playing with young children and the delight she took in babies, Cecilia will be missed by her large, close-knit family and many others.Cecilia is survived by cherished family members, her loving husband Jim Nass; her four children, Anne (Robert) Herrmann, James (Kathleen) Nass III, Mary (Douglas) Dickey and Christopher Nass; her twelve grandchildren, Katie, Tim, Ken (Meghan) Herrmann, Rebecca (Willy) Case, James (Lucy) Nass IV, Spencer (Jennifer) Nass, Matthew (Katie) Nass, Daniel Dickey, Michael Dickey, Michelle Nass, Stephen Nass, and Katrina (Nathan) Franks; five great grandchildren with one on the way; her three brothers, Robert (Pat), Richard, and James (Helen) Feuerborn; her sister-in-law, Leanne Feuerborn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters and their spouses, Dorothy (Tom) Milnamow and Joan (Tom) Spang.



A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. 60510. A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2300 Main St, Batavia, IL 60510. Due to restrictions surrounding social distancing standards of occupancy will be upheld. To attend please be prepared to wear a mask and/or wait if occupancy standards need to be met before entering. Interment will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Cecilia's name may be made to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611; Kane County 4-H Foundation, 535 Randall Road, St. Charles, IL 60574; or Holy Cross Catholic School Guradian Angels Fund, 2300 Main Street, Batavia, IL 60510; or any organization that improves the lives of at risk children.





