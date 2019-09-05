Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Celia Gonzales, 77, of Aurora, passed away Monday September 2, 2019 at Rush Copley Medical Center. She was born in Elsa, Texas, daughter of Manuel and Francisca (Hernandez)

Gonzales. Celia enjoyed cooking, wrestling with her family, sewing but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gilberto, 6 daughters, Lucelia (Mario) Gonzalez, Maria (Art) Barbosa, Guadalupe (Jose) Quintanilla, Gloria (Roberto) Soto, Gracelia (Paul) Lee, Christina (Max) Hernandez, 4 sons, Pedro Jr. (Jennifer) Martinez, Jose (Lisa) Martinez, Gilberto Jr., Raul (Amy) Gonzales, 2 brothers, Manuel (Donna) Gonzales, Al (Janie) Gonzales, and 2 sisters, Anna Martinez and Mary (Roger) Liscano. 29 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Celia is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, Raul, Rojelio, Jose and 1 sister, Marie. Family will be receiving guests Thursday September 5, 2019 for 9am until time of service at 11am at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Aurora. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 5, 2019
