Chad S. Walton, age 48, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on July 10, 1970 in Chillicothe, OH the son of Alfred and Catherine (Docie) Walton.Chad was united in marriage on July 11, 1998 to the former Katharine Cummings and they spent the next 20 happy years together. He was employed as a financial advisor by Edward Jones in Geneva, IL. Chad enjoyed several hobbies including fishing, hunting, boating, cooking, and playing hockey. Chad was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.He is survived by his wife, Kathy Walton of Yorkville, IL; his children, Henry, Caroline, and Eli Walton all of Yorkville, IL; his mother, Cathi Gerrish of Pinckneyville, IL; his brother, Brook Walton of Sullivan, IL; his father-in-law, Ken (Sue) Cummings of The Villages, FL; his mother-in-law, Cheryl Vohs of Rantoul, IL; his sister-in-law, Angela (John) Paravola of Oswego, IL; his nieces, Zoe Walton and Emma Paravola; and his nephews, Cole, Jack, and Reese Paravola.He is preceded in death by his father, Alfred B. Walton; and his step-father, Lynn Gerrish.A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 406 Walnut St., Yorkville, IL. Interment will be private.Friends may visit from 11:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL.Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 8, 2019