Charlene M. (Bleynberg) Birmann, 76 of Sandwich, IL passed away on April 18, 2019. She was born on May 11, 1942 in Aurora to August and Margaret (Lowe) Bleynberg. Charlene graduated from Madonna High School in Aurora in 1960. She married Rene Birmann on November 9th, 1963. Charlene is survived by her children, Ronald Birmann and Laurie (Bill) Berrios, her grandchildren Amanda, Nicholas, Matthew, Ryan, Andrea and Andrew, her great-grandchildren Logan, Liam, Carson and Addilynn. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 37 years. Services will be held on Saturday April 27th at St. Rita of Cascia Church, 750 Old Indian Trail in Aurora, IL. Friends and family may gather at 10:30 a.m. and mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Aurora on Friday, May 3rd. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019