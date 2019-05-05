Charles "Milt" Milton Butts 1928-2014 & Carol "Jeanie" Jean Butts 1931-2018 Milt passed away on June 25, 2014 at age 85 and Jeanie on January 8, 2018 at the age of 86. They were both from Aurora Illinois and spent most of their lives there until retiring to Sun City West, Arizona in 1996. They were married on August 11, 1947 (Milt's birthday) in Batavia Illinois. Milt was a Lieutenant on the Aurora Fire Department and WWII Marine veteran. Jeanie was a telephone operator and worked for the West Aurora School District. Milt was survived by his brothers Allan Neitzel, Fred "Fritz" Neitzel, George Butts and David Butts; and his sisters Georgia Butts (Palermo) Phyllis "Peach" Butts (Peters), Jacqueline "Jackie" Butts (McGuffy), Janice Neitzel (Johnson) and Judy Neitzel (Bazuin). Jeanie was preceded in death by her brother Walter "Wally" Matheis. They are also survived by their two son's Charles Jr, (Sally) and Dan (Sheryl) and their grandchildren Brian(Noelle), Jeffrey (Dawn) & Emily (Jason) and greatgrandchildren Danica, Weston, Jace and Koby. There will be visitation from 9:00AM to 10:30AM, Saturday, May 11 at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington Street, Naperville, IL 60540 (630)355-0264 with a Memorial Service at 10:30AM followed by interment of their cremains at the Naperville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to would be appreciated. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019