Charles B. Laurx
1935 - 2020
Dr. Charles (Casimir) B. Laurx, 84, of Aurora, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Alden of Waterford in Aurora, IL. He was born in 1935, in Cook County, IL, graduated from Fenwick High School and the Loyola School of Dentistry. After serving in the Air Force, he practiced dentistry in Aurora, IL where he raised his family with his loving wife Joan (Fox). He was a member of Holy Angels Church. After the passing of Joan, Charlie was blessed to find love a 2nd time with Cynthia (Klug). Together their family grew and grew.

Survivors include his wife Cynthia of Aurora; eight children, three step children, and their families, Phillip Laurx (Alice Childs); Joseph (Lisa) Laurx and Carly, Julia and Gabriel; Daniel (Mary) Laurx and Henry, Malcolm and Emma; Andrew (Kristy) Laurx and Nicholas and Emily; Patricia (Quentin) Rund and Isabelle (Drew Bishop), Anneliese (Luke) Hanselman, Faith and Sophia; Mary (Glenn) Reinhart and Michael (Emily and Oliver), Christopher and Claire; John (Megan) Laurx and Joanna, Jillian and Maggie; Michael (Tracey) Laurx and Benjamin, Samuel and Kathleen; Karen (Joe) Snider and Wil; Allison (Duncan) Gilley; Holly Klug; and many nieces and nephews and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Emily (Lupsys) Laurx, his wife Joan and a grandson, Noah Rund.

He was an avid golfer, a merry traveler, an enduring troubadour and loved to play cards. He enjoyed the people in his life and could regularly be heard saying "I am the luckiest man alive" because of the people around him.

A specific celebration will be held at a future date to remember Charlie. More general celebrations will be ongoing whenever we gather to enjoy friends and family.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley PO Box 4786 Aurora, IL 60507-4786 or https://www.cffrv.gives/laurx


Published in Beacon News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Charlie's legacy will live forever in his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Our deepest sympathy.
Tom Reinhart
Acquaintance
