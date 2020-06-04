Charles Eugene Kissel
Charles Eugene Kissel, 88, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. The son of Charles and Marie (Kearns) Kissel, he was born on May 30, 1932.

Charlie, a proud Marine, enjoyed being a crane operator for many years and especially loved airplanes. He was a fun loving man and liked by many. His trademark drink was a dry Rob Roy with marinated mushrooms and he had a passion for chocolate covered cherries. He will also be remembered for his friendly response when asked, "How are you?" he would say "I am still vertical," and he would say "good-day, mate" for hello. Good friends and family will now always remember him saying in German, "Al Vita Zein,-- 'till we meet again."

A private visitation and service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at The Daleiden Mortuary.

THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500 is serving the family. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Charles' family.


Published in Beacon News on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
I will miss him everyday the rest of my life.
Donna Delano
Daughter
