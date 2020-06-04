Charles Eugene Kissel, 88, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. The son of Charles and Marie (Kearns) Kissel, he was born on May 30, 1932.
Charlie, a proud Marine, enjoyed being a crane operator for many years and especially loved airplanes. He was a fun loving man and liked by many. His trademark drink was a dry Rob Roy with marinated mushrooms and he had a passion for chocolate covered cherries. He will also be remembered for his friendly response when asked, "How are you?" he would say "I am still vertical," and he would say "good-day, mate" for hello. Good friends and family will now always remember him saying in German, "Al Vita Zein,-- 'till we meet again."
A private visitation and service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at The Daleiden Mortuary.
THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500 is serving the family.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 4, 2020.