|
|
Charles F. Kross, 72, of Sandwich, Illinois, formerly of DeKalb, passed away, September 10, 2019, at his home.
He was born September 16, 1946, the son of Dr. Irvin W. and Doris I. (Dale) Kross. Chuck married Constance J. 'Connie' Benson.
Chuck graduated Leland High School Class of 1964; he attended Western Illinois University and the FBI National Academy. Chuck was a City of DeKalb Police Officer for 30 years.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, reception to follow. Private Family Burial will be at Leland Cemetery in Leland, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Charles F. Kross Memorial Fund, addressed to the Kross Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 12, 2019