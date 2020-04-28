|
Charles L. Coakes "Tom" age 80 of Montgomery, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born November 13th, 1939 in Aurora, Illinois the son of Robert and DeEtta (Briggs) Coakes.
He grew up in Montgomery during his childhood. He graduated from East Aurora High School.
After graduation he met the love of his life and soulmate Erlinda. They dated for 2 and ½ months, shared the same birthdate and spent the next 57 and ½ years of their life together.
Together they raised two daughters Danielle Coakes of Montgomery and Tracy (Brian) Vincent of Aurora, and a very special god-daughter Breann Richardson of Plano, Texas.
He was the very proud grandfather of his pride and joy Zachary, Christopher and Matthew Vincent.
Tom worked for AT&T in Montgomery for 23 years in various roles. He also worked at Alarm Detection Systems in Aurora, Marathon Gas in Plano, Illinois and Heartland Blood Center in Aurora, Illinois after retirement until his health began to decline.
Tom was an avid collector. A collector of everything from toys to Pez dispensers to John Deere memorabilia all of which brought him and his grandsons great pleasure.
He enjoyed traveling from coast to coast, family gathering and celebrations, but most of all he cherished the times he spent with his grandsons and attending all their events.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Raynor and his mother in law, several sister in laws and brother in laws and a nephew.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Lin, his daughters Dani and Tracy, special god daughter Breann, son in law Brian and his grandsons Zachary, Christopher and Matthew. He is also survived by his sister Mary Blackburn and several sister and brother in laws and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a multitude of friends whose lives were touched by his generosity and kindness.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Covid-19 restrictions be enforced during the visitation time.
Cremation will take place at American Crematory in Oswego, IL.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be schedule at a later date.
You will truly be missed, but never forgotten. Forever in our hearts. We love you Dad! This is not goodbye-we will see you again!
Memorials may be directed to St Anne Church, PO 670, Oswego, IL 60543
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2020