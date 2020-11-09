1/1
Charles L. Sears
1939 - 2020
Charles L. "Chuck" Sears of Aurora, IL passed away Saturday, November 7 2020 at AMITA Presence Mercy Medical Center. Born June 22, 1939, he was the son of Baldwin and Ruth Elizabeth "Betty" Sears. An avid tennis player, Chuck was a graduate of West Aurora High School and Wheaton College. He conpleted his Doctorate in Education at Northern Illinois University. Chuck was formerly an Assistant Principal at Hinsdale Central High School. And a US History and Sociology teacher at Main East High School in Park Ridge, IL and at Hinsdale South High School for many years. After 20 years of service, he retired from the US Army Reserves at the rank of Lt. Colonel. Chuck married Laurice Welch on August 14, 1971 in St. Cloud, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Sarah "Sally" (Everett) Thomas. He is survived by his wife; his two sons Christopher (Dana Niu) Sears of Los Angeles, CA and Jonathan Sears of Yorkville, IL; his nephews Jeff Thomas, Joe Thomas and Brian Klapac; and his nieces Shari Dixon and Bryna Bidinger. Chuck was an enthusiastic collector of Lionel electric trains, and truly loved all cats. He was a devoted husband and caregiver, a kind and gentle father, and a warm and generous friend. He will be dearly missed. Services for Chuck will be private, and his burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. For more information, please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 9, 2020.
