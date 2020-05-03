Charles Michael Feltes, age 88, of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born March 11, 1932, along with his twin sister Charlene, to parents Leonard and Loretta Feltes.
Charles was a lifelong devoted member of Annunciation Church and a graduate of Annunciation School. He attended Marmion Military Academy and was drafted into the Army after high school. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in France during the Korean War as part of the signal corp. He met his beloved wife Marion (Brummel) before he left, through the DuPage County Square Dance Group. They married in 1954 and settled in Aurora. "Chuck", as he was best known, worked as a plasterer at John Heitkotter for many years and eventually started a job at General Mills in West Chicago where he worked as a maintenance mechanic until he retired in 1991. After retirement they spent many weekends polka dancing in Joliet and going on polka trips with a group of friends, which they dearly loved doing. He also loved woodworking in his spare time and bowling with his buddies, most often at Valley Bowl, formerly in North Aurora. He taught all of his children to play baseball, boys and girls, of which he had enough for a whole team, including a pinch hitter. He introduced them all to playing cards, which provided great entertainment over the years when everyone gathered for holidays and birthdays. He was an avid Cubs fan, passing on that passion to Marion, who had time to sit down and watch a few games after the children grew up. He enjoyed hunting and fishing on occasion with his good friends.
He is survived by his brothers Raymond and Norbert, his sister Betty Kinney, his children Jean (Jo Parker) Feltes, Theresa Tappan, Rita (Michael) Graves, Lois (Roger) Hacker, Doris (Brent) Schramer, Karen (Dan) Weiland, Leon (Patty) Feltes, Dan Feltes, Paul (Kathy) Feltes and Janet (John) Munn, his grandchildren Sarah (Travis) Douglass, Elizabeth (Keith) Pudlewski, Missy (Bubba) Bergmann, Mike Tappan, Katie (Sean) Ferguson, Ryan Graves, Stephanie Graves, Scott (Jessica) Hacker, Samantha (Jarrod Baldwin) Ginger, Austin (Sarah Phillippe) Schramer, Ryan Schramer, Craig (Vanessa) Weiland, Matthew Weiland, Michelle (Ryan) Novak, Josh Feltes, Mitch Feltes, Casey Feltes, Brooke Feltes, Aimee (Bryan) Baron, Alex Feltes, Nick Feltes, Meghan Feltes, John Munn and Andrew Munn, his great grandchildren Brooklyn Douglass, TJ Douglass, Madison Pudlewski, Mason Pudlewski, Adaline Bergmann, Blake Bergmann, Simon Hacker, Will Baldwin and Sydney Novak and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Loretta, his wife Marion, his brothers Robert and Wilbert, his sisters Charlene Nelson and Rosalie Christenson, and his grandson Jacob Graves.
We will all dearly miss his sense of humor and his straight forward directions on how to play cards correctly. He worked hard to support 10 children and reaped the rewards of enjoying the company of his grandchildren and great grandchildren for many years.
We would like to thank the staff at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville and Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care they gave him.
Due to current restrictions, a funeral mass and celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Charles' family.
Charles was a lifelong devoted member of Annunciation Church and a graduate of Annunciation School. He attended Marmion Military Academy and was drafted into the Army after high school. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in France during the Korean War as part of the signal corp. He met his beloved wife Marion (Brummel) before he left, through the DuPage County Square Dance Group. They married in 1954 and settled in Aurora. "Chuck", as he was best known, worked as a plasterer at John Heitkotter for many years and eventually started a job at General Mills in West Chicago where he worked as a maintenance mechanic until he retired in 1991. After retirement they spent many weekends polka dancing in Joliet and going on polka trips with a group of friends, which they dearly loved doing. He also loved woodworking in his spare time and bowling with his buddies, most often at Valley Bowl, formerly in North Aurora. He taught all of his children to play baseball, boys and girls, of which he had enough for a whole team, including a pinch hitter. He introduced them all to playing cards, which provided great entertainment over the years when everyone gathered for holidays and birthdays. He was an avid Cubs fan, passing on that passion to Marion, who had time to sit down and watch a few games after the children grew up. He enjoyed hunting and fishing on occasion with his good friends.
He is survived by his brothers Raymond and Norbert, his sister Betty Kinney, his children Jean (Jo Parker) Feltes, Theresa Tappan, Rita (Michael) Graves, Lois (Roger) Hacker, Doris (Brent) Schramer, Karen (Dan) Weiland, Leon (Patty) Feltes, Dan Feltes, Paul (Kathy) Feltes and Janet (John) Munn, his grandchildren Sarah (Travis) Douglass, Elizabeth (Keith) Pudlewski, Missy (Bubba) Bergmann, Mike Tappan, Katie (Sean) Ferguson, Ryan Graves, Stephanie Graves, Scott (Jessica) Hacker, Samantha (Jarrod Baldwin) Ginger, Austin (Sarah Phillippe) Schramer, Ryan Schramer, Craig (Vanessa) Weiland, Matthew Weiland, Michelle (Ryan) Novak, Josh Feltes, Mitch Feltes, Casey Feltes, Brooke Feltes, Aimee (Bryan) Baron, Alex Feltes, Nick Feltes, Meghan Feltes, John Munn and Andrew Munn, his great grandchildren Brooklyn Douglass, TJ Douglass, Madison Pudlewski, Mason Pudlewski, Adaline Bergmann, Blake Bergmann, Simon Hacker, Will Baldwin and Sydney Novak and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Loretta, his wife Marion, his brothers Robert and Wilbert, his sisters Charlene Nelson and Rosalie Christenson, and his grandson Jacob Graves.
We will all dearly miss his sense of humor and his straight forward directions on how to play cards correctly. He worked hard to support 10 children and reaped the rewards of enjoying the company of his grandchildren and great grandchildren for many years.
We would like to thank the staff at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville and Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care they gave him.
Due to current restrictions, a funeral mass and celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Charles' family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 3, 2020.