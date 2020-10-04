1/2
Charles R. Brown
1939 - 2020
Charles R. Brown, Sr., 81, of Montgomery, IL passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born February 10, 1939 in Darby, PA the son of the late Russell S. and Margaret Mary Phillips Brown.

He served his country honorably with the US Army from 1961 to 1963. He was employed as a lab technician at the Amoco Research Center prior to his retirement in 1994 after 37 years.

Charles is survived by Children Charles R. (Tamara) Brown Jr., Robert D. Brown, Craig A. (Kimberly) Brown, Cynthia (Larry) Ledger; Grandchildren Quinn Brown, Madison Brown, Ryker Brown, Carissa Brown, Morgan Brown, Evan Brown, Grifen Brown, Kyrsten Ledger, Dylan Ledger; Great Grandchildren Jayce Petersen, Kinsley Petersen, Ayden Kearns, Tucker Kearns. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbra S. Brown,Son Kevin M. Brown, Daughter in Law Dawn R. Brown, grandchild Dustin Kearns, great grandson Zion Peterson. Sister Margret A. Harris, Brother Richard D. Brown.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Monday, October 12th, 2020 from 3PM until the Military honor service at 6PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL.


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
OCT
12
Service
06:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
