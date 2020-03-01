Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
3000 Liberty St.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
3000 Liberty St.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Lincoln Memorial Park
675 Rt. 30
Aurora, IL
View Map

Charles R. Hawkinson

Charles R. Hawkinson Obituary
Charles "Chuck" R. Hawkinson, 90 of Aurora, passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020. He was born February 12, 1930 in Aurora, IL the son of the late Carl and Bernice (Chester) Hawkinson.

Chuck graduated from East Aurora High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Goodrich. He left the Navy and returned to Aurora and worked as a Tool & Die maker for many years at All Steel Co.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy M. Hawkinson; his three children, David (Theresa) Hawkinson, Daniel (Lenore) Hawkinson and Denise Oberhellman; his four grandchildren, Carl (Stephine) Hawkinson, Kristen (David) Heine, Emma Hawkinson and Matthew Hawkinson; his three great grandchildren, Johnathan Hawkinson, Emily Hawkinson and Benjamin Hawkinson; his sister-in-law's, Betty Boyles, Sarah (Henry) Wimmer and Delores (Bill) Allen; and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Hawkinson.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday 11:00 a.m. March 3, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty St., Aurora, IL 60505. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mr. Hawkinson's name can be directed to the Faith Lutheran Church. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020
